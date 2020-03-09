After splitting the first region series of the season, the Banks County Leopards got the region sweep March 6.
The Leopards downed Monticello at home 3-1, 3-1. Banks County is 3-1 in region play so far in 2020.
"Our staff is super proud of the two wins over Monticello," head coach Peyton Hart said, "they are always a super tough bunch, gritty, and they make you earn everything that you get. Our players did an outstanding job of executing pitches and executing in tough situations all night."
Caden Cotton and Tripp Williams led the Leopards from the mound. Hart said both guys did a "superb job" of throwing strikes and pitching to early contact.
Cotton pitched game two. He went all seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and recording seven strikeouts.
Williams pitched 5 2/3 innings in game one. He recorded four strikeouts, allowed seven hits, but gave up only one run.
"Monticello's game plan was to take pitches and make us make mistakes," Hart said. "(Friday night) that didn't happen. I thought that we played pretty clean baseball, had a few baserunning mistakes, but in order to win the close ones, you have to play clean. We did that.
"These two wins were big. Monticello is a good team and they will win some games this year. I'm really proud of our guys."
In game one, Cotton did damage from the plate. He had a single and two RBIs. Jonathan Moon finished the game with two hits. The Leopards had seven for the game.
In game two, Banks County accounted for 11 hits. Cotton, Ty Burchett and Parker Hobson had two hits apiece.
Dylan Greenway had one hit and two RBIs. With the game scoreless, Greenway singled in the bottom of the second inning to get two runs across the plate.
Banks County travels to Oglethorpe County March 13 for another region doubleheader.
"Oglethorpe will have a lot of returners, experienced pitching and will be well-coached," Hart said. "It will be a tough series, again. I think that our guys will be ready to compete and we will have to show up ready to play."
OCONEE CO. DOUBLEHEADER
Banks County defeated Oconee County March 9 in non-region action. The Leopards won 3-2 (nine innings) and 11-1 (five innings).
In game one, both teams were knotted at 1-1 headed into extra innings. The Leopards plated two runs in the top of the ninth thanks to a two-out double by Bowen Roberts, which plated Cade Herrin and Parker Hobson.
Banks County dominated the second game, scoring four runs in the top of the first and not looking back. Justin Whitehead had three hits and four RBIs to lead the team. Williams added three hits and three RBIs.
The Leopards totaled 14 hits in the 10-run win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.