The Banks County Leopards Baseball team won a two double-header against East Jackson and Clarke Central this past week. In the double-header against East Jackson, the Leopards won 5-2 in the first game and 16-1 in the second. Against Clarke Central, the Leopards won the first game 4-2 and came back strong for the second with a score of 17-1.
The Leopards are now the second team in the region with a 7-2 region record and 14-8 overall record. Currently, the Leopards have a nine-game win streak.
VS EAST JACKSON: 5-2, 16-1
The Leopards won against the East Jackson Eagles in their third region matchup with a final score of 5-2 in the first game of the double-header, and 16-1 in the second.
Things started off well for the Leopards at the bottom of the first inning with runs from Nolan Angel and Colin Caudell. With the momentum they gained in the first, the Leopards took the advantage going into the second and kept the Eagles at bay.
The Eagles made their first run in the third, but with Judd Spear leading on the pitcher’s plate for a majority of the game, the Leopards were able to maintain their lead. Spear kept the attention of the onlooking crowd as he struck out a player and made a catch in the midfield to send to Caudell at first base. Carson Hill also sent a ball to Caudell during the third inning, keeping the Leopards’ lead of one run.
Things got exciting again at the bottom of the fourth inning as Hill dove for third and made a run after an outfield hit from Angel. The Leopards were up by two with 3-1.
The Leopards hit their peak during the game in the bottom of the sixth. Bases were filled by a hit from Caine Griffith, taking first base while Hill stood on second and Blake Holcomb stood on third. The sixth inning ended with two more runs by Hill and Holcomb.
The advantage belonged to the Leopards, but the seventh inning proved to be the most challenging on defense. Bases were filled on the East Jackson side, giving them the potential to catch up with the Leopards and either take the game or send them into overtime. However, the Leopards tightened their defense and let East Jackson get by with only one run to end the first game with 5-2.
The second game saw the Leopards hit it out of the park with a four-inning victory of 16-1. Holcomb led the team on offense with three successful runs, followed by Aucy Jacobs and Jonathon Faulkner with two runs, and Angel, Caudell, Warren Leftwich, Andrew Humphries, Cam Cooper, Cam Davis, Hill, Griffith, and Trevor Cox with one run each.
Hunter Heath was called on to lead on the pitcher’s plate for the second game, gaining six strikeouts for the night.
VS CLARKE CENTRAL: 4-2, 17-1
The Leopards traveled to Athens on Thursday to face off in a double-header against a non-region opponent, the Clarke Central Gladiators. They took the first game with a final score of 4-2, and they kept their momentum in the second game with a final score of 17-1.
In the third inning of the first game, the Gladiators gained the advantage on the Leopards with two runs, bringing them into the lead. However, the Leopards brought the score back after gaining two runs in the sixth inning and going into overtime to triumph over the Gladiators with two more.
Caine Griffith and Carson Hill led on offense, while Blake Holcomb, Cam Davis, and Austin Anderson led on the pitcher’s plate. Holcomb led with 6 strikeouts, while Davis and Anderson collected two each.
The Leopards repeated their second-wind success against the Gladiators with a second game score of 17-1.
The game started off slow, with the Leopards gaining a small lead in the first inning with one run. They gained another at the top of the second, while the Gladiators gained one in the bottom of the second to combat their efforts.
In a sudden burst of momentum, the Leopards returned to offense in the third and took the competition with seven runs, a surprise to both the Gladiators and the onlookers in the crowd. They were up by eight with 9-1 going into the fourth and final inning, where they made eight more runs to guarantee their victory with 17-1.
Once again, the game ran for only four innings as the Leopards racked up more and more points. Andrew Humphries led on offense with three runs, followed by Hill, Colin Caudell, and Aucy Jacobs with two each, and Nolan Angel, Warren Leftwich, Trevor Cox, Blake Holcomb, Owen Miller, Jonathon Faulkner, Cam Cooper, and Griffith with one run each.
Hunter Heath once again led on the pitcher’s plate, followed by Angel later in the game. Each pitcher gained two strikeouts to counteract the efforts of the Gladiators and help solidify a win.
This week, the Leopards will go up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins three times to determine their place in the region. The Leopards will be traveling to Roswell on Tuesday, April 11 for their first match against their new region rival, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, April 13, the Leopards will meet the Paladins on their home field for a double-header starting at 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.