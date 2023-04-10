The Banks County Leopards Baseball team won a two double-header against East Jackson and Clarke Central this past week. In the double-header against East Jackson, the Leopards won 5-2 in the first game and 16-1 in the second. Against Clarke Central, the Leopards won the first game 4-2 and came back strong for the second with a score of 17-1.

The Leopards are now the second team in the region with a 7-2 region record and 14-8 overall record. Currently, the Leopards have a nine-game win streak.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.