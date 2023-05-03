The Leopards lost twice to Rockmart last week after making it to the first round of the State playoffs. In their first game, the Yellowjackets managed to gain the upper hand with a final score of 3-1. In the second game, the Leopards came close to victory, but the Yellowjackets won with a one-point lead of 4-3.
The Leopards officially finish the season with second place in the region with a record of 10-5. Overall, the Leopards boasted a record of 17-13 this season.
The Leopards met the Rockmart Yellowjackets on the home field on Monday, April 24 to compete in the first round of the state playoffs. Despite making a run in the sixth inning, the Leopards were down by two at the end of the first game, giving Rockmart the advantage.
Rockmart managed to get two runs early in the first inning, but they would hit a dead end for the next two innings as the Leopards fought hard on defense to keep them from scoring any additional points. Their strategy worked until the fourth inning, when Rockmart managed to make one more run to better guarantee their victory.
It seemed as if the game would turn in the Leopards favor in the sixth, when Nolan Angel made the first run of the night. However, Rockmart’s defensive efforts on the field overwhelmed the Leopards on bases, leading to a victory for the Yellowjackets.
Angel led the team on bases as the sole scoring runner for the Leopards, while Hunter Heath led on home plate with six strikeouts.
The Leopards fell to the Rockmart Yellowjackets again with a score of 4-3.
It looked as though the Leopards would make a comeback in the second game when Nolan Angel, Blake Holcomb, and Aucy Jacobs scored three runs in the third inning. At that point, Rockmart had not scored any runs.
However, in the fourth inning, the Yellowjackets managed to score two runs before transitioning to defense. The Leopards were still leading by one point, but Rockmart was catching up quickly.
In the fourth inning, Rockmart scored two more runs, leading the Leopards by one point with 4-3. The score would remain the same throughout the rest of the game, guaranteeing Rockmart a spot in the Sweet 16 while knocking the Leopards out of the competition.
Angel, Holcomb, and Jacobs led the offensive effort, while Judd Spear led against the Yellowjackets in their final defensive stand, collecting five strikeouts.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort our team made,” Coach Derrick Davis said. “After starting the season on an up-and-down roller coaster ride, the guys started to settle down and play the game like they are capable of. I am so grateful for the seniors and the rest of the guys giving Banks County a great season, and plenty of great players will be returning next season that will continue the program in the right direction.
