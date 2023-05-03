The Leopards lost twice to Rockmart last week after making it to the first round of the State playoffs. In their first game, the Yellowjackets managed to gain the upper hand with a final score of 3-1. In the second game, the Leopards came close to victory, but the Yellowjackets won with a one-point lead of 4-3.

The Leopards officially finish the season with second place in the region with a record of 10-5. Overall, the Leopards boasted a record of 17-13 this season.

