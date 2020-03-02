The Banks County High School baseball team's region opener was pushed back from Friday (Feb. 28) to Saturday (Feb. 29) at Union County.
The extra day gave the Leopards more time to get motivated for their first region game of the series. By the outcome of the first game, it's clear Banks County wants to make a statement in Region 8-AA.
When the second game had finished, it's clear Region 8-AA is still going to be a tough region to get to the top of.
Banks County split its region opener at Union County, winning the first game 14-1 and dropping the second game 3-2.
Union Co. 3, Banks Co. 2 (Game 2): The Leopards amassed nine hits but only managed two runs. Braxton Simpson and Caden Cotton produced two hits each and one RBI each. Tripp Williams added two hits, too.
In the field, the Leopards allowed only five hits but gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Union County ahead 3-2 entering the seventh. On the mound, Cotton pitched 3 2/3 innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing one run on two hits. Ty Burchett pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out one batter, allowing three hits and two runs.
The Leopards took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Braxton Simpson connected on a two-out single to center field, plating Burchett. The Panthers returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a passed ball.
Banks County regained the lead in the fifth when Cotton hit a two-out double to left field, sending Williams home from second.
Union County got the tying run on a grounder to the pitcher. Then, the winning run was plated on a two-out double to center.
Banks Co. 14, Union Co. 1 (Game 1): The Leopards dominated the first game with nine runs in the seventh inning to put a feather in the hat of the dominant performance.
The team amassed 18 hits, the exclamation point coming off the bat of Williams, who nailed a grand slam with two outs in the seventh to cap Banks County's scoring.
Williams finished the game with two hits and four RBIs. Cotton led the team with four hits, and he added an RBI. Nolan Hill had three hits and four RBIs, and Ty Burchett finished with three hits.
The Leopards opened the game with four runs in the top of the first inning. Simpson started the scoring, connecting with a single to left field, which plated Burchett. Cotton followed with a single to right field, plating Justin Whitehead.
Hill followed, bringing Cotton home when he hit a single to center field. Dylan Greenway came behind Hill and smashed a double to right field and Hill made it home to give Banks County a 4-0 lead.
The Panthers' lone run came in the second. The Leopards responded with one run in the third when Hill hit a two-out double to again plate Cotton. The lead was 5-1.
Then, the seventh inning came, and the Leopards pounced. With one out, Banks County got three runs to push the lead to 10-1 (Hill single, Greenway single and Clay Angel single). Three batters later, Williams blasted a grand slam over the center-field wall, scoring Roman Haynes, Burchett, Whitehead and Williams.
On the mound, Williams pitched five innings, recording eight strikeouts and allowing only one run on three hits.
Banks Co. 9, Athens Academy 7 (Feb. 25): The Leopards won the back-and-forth affair thanks to a four-run sixth inning.
Down 7-5 entering the bottom of the sixth, Banks County got four runs, thanks to an RBI grounder from Williams, two-out Simpson double and another two-out double by Cotton.
Banks County scored two runs in the second and third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Cotton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win. Four others had one hit apiece.
