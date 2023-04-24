The Banks County Leopards Baseball team won two out of their three games against the Union County Panthers this week. The Leopards finished their regular season as region runner-ups and will advance to the first round of the state playoffs this week with three scheduled games against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. They have an overall record of 17-11, and a regional record of 10-5.
On Monday, the Leopards traveled to Blairsville to take on the Panthers for their first matchup and won with a tremendous lead of 20-3. On Thursday, the Leopards met the Panthers on the home field for a double-header and a celebration of the seniors. They took the first game with 8-5, but lost the final game with a score of 10-6. Regardless of their final loss, the Leopards ended up earning second place in the region and a spot in the state playoffs this season.
VS UNION COUNTY: 20-3 (W)
The Leopards traveled to Blairsville on Monday for their first cat fight against the Union County Panthers last week. The games against Union County marked the last series of matchups before the state playoffs.
By the end of the night, the Leopards overpowered the Panthers with a massive 17-point lead of 20-3.
The Leopards started the game off with an early advantage after the team was able to make two successful runs in the first inning. They made two more in the third inning, giving the Leopards 4-0. Between the fourth and the sixth inning, the Leopards collected four more runs, giving them a solid eight-point lead going into the final inning.
In the seventh inning, the Leopards showcased their prowess on offense as they racked up 12 additional runs. The Panthers managed to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh, giving the teams a final score of 20-3.
Blake Holcomb and Caine Griffith led the team on offense with four runs each. Jonathon Faulkner followed close behind with three runs, and Andrew Humphries gained two runs. Colin Caudell, Trevor Cox, Warren Leftwich, Owen Miller, Carson Hill, Walker Brown, and Aucy Jacobs gained one run each.
Three Leopards led on the pitcher’s plate during Monday night’s game. Judd Spear started the team off with five successful strikeouts, followed by Caudell with one strikeout and Austin Anderson with one strikeout.
VS UNION COUNTY: 8-5 (W), 10-6 (L) The Leopards had their second match against the Panthers on Thursday on the home field, where they once again earned the victory over their opponent with 8-5. However, the final game of the night did not end in the Leopards favor, and the Panthers won against the Leopards with a score of 10-6.
The Leopards also honored the seniors on Thursday for their hard work and dedication on the team. The seniors on the team include Cam Davis (3B, P), Blake Holcomb (SS, P), Carson Hill (2B), Hunter Heath (P, 1B), Caine Griffith (P, OF), and Nolan Angel (OF, P, C). They gathered on the field between games, while also walking with a teacher that has inspired them throughout their four years of high school.
“From day one, it has been nothing but leadership and dedication from these young men,” Coach Derrick Davis said. “This is my last year coaching, and there is no group I’d rather go out with than these guys.”
The first game of the night saw the Leopards win against the Panthers again with a three point lead of 8-5.
The game started off slow for both teams as they ended the first inning with no points on the board. However, the Leopards began to create a lead at the bottom of the second inning with four runs.
Between the third and fourth innings, the Panthers attempted to catch up with two runs. The Leopards lead grew in the fifth inning with three additional runs, and one final run in the sixth to better guarantee their victory. The Leopards were determined the winners at the top of the seventh inning, when the Panthers couldn’t close the three-point gap.
Cam Cooper and Aucy Jacobs led on offense with two runs each, followed by Angel, Holcomb, Hill, and Griffith with one run each.
Heath and Griffith also led on the pitcher’s plate for the first game of the evening. Heath earned four strikeouts in the first few innings, while Griffith gained three strikeouts to finish the game.
The second game of the night proved more difficult for the Leopards as the Panthers were still determined to leave the field with a win.
It seemed like the Leopards were going to dominate again at the beginning of the game. The second game matched the first in its slow start, with neither team earning any points in the first inning. The second inning saw one run from the Leopards, giving them a small advantage going into the third.
However, the Panthers pounced on their first opportunity for a series of runs, gaining three in the third inning. The Leopards matched their effort with three more runs of their own, earning a mere one-point lead again.
The game took a turn in the Panthers’ favor in the fifth inning, when they were able to score five runs. This time, the Leopards couldn’t put any runs on the board to counteract their lead.
Both the Leopards and the Panthers gained two more runs before the game’s conclusion, ending with a final score of 10-6 in the Panthers’ favor.
Cooper once again led on offense with two successful runs, followed by Holcomb, Jacobs, Gavin Sears, and Trevor Cox with one run each.
Holcomb, Davis, Colin Caudell, and Austin Anderson led on the pitcher’s plate throughout the final game of the evening. Holcomb was the leader in strikeouts with three successful series of pitches, followed by Caudell with one strike out.
The Leopards will be advancing to the state playoffs this week, and will be going up against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on Monday, April 24 in a double-header and Tuesday, April 25. Both games are on the home field and scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.