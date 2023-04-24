The Banks County Leopards Baseball team won two out of their three games against the Union County Panthers this week. The Leopards finished their regular season as region runner-ups and will advance to the first round of the state playoffs this week with three scheduled games against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets. They have an overall record of 17-11, and a regional record of 10-5.

On Monday, the Leopards traveled to Blairsville to take on the Panthers for their first matchup and won with a tremendous lead of 20-3. On Thursday, the Leopards met the Panthers on the home field for a double-header and a celebration of the seniors. They took the first game with 8-5, but lost the final game with a score of 10-6. Regardless of their final loss, the Leopards ended up earning second place in the region and a spot in the state playoffs this season.

