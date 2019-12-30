The Banks County girls' basketball team got a wire-to-wire win Dec. 23 vs. Commerce.
The Leopards defeated the Tigers, 74-35, behind a balanced attack on offense. Sadie Simpson scored a game-high 14 points. Heather Vaughan dropped 13 points and Jacy Ayers added 10 points.
Banks County led 18-10 after the first quarter and dropped 21 points in the second quarter to carry a 20-point lead into halftime (39-19).
Banks County outscored Commerce 23-7 in the third quarter and led 62-26. The Leopards added 12 points in the final quarter.
The Leopards also picked up a win in the first round of the 2019 Marlin Christmas Classic, defeating Seminole County, 71-21. Vaughan scored 17 points, Simpson dropped 13 and Kamryn Grier scored 11.
Banks County dropped the second game of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.