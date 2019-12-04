After picking up its first win of the 2019 season on Nov. 23, the Banks County High School girls' basketball team then entered Thanksgiving break.
When the Lady Leopards (1-3) hit the court this Friday at Stephens County (Dec. 6), it will be the first game action the team has seen in 13 days.
"I do believe winning that first game has helped us gain some confidence and momentum that we can carry forward into the rest of the season," head coach Steven Shedd said. " ... we have had some good practices and we are hoping it has given us some time to heal physically."
Banks County and Stephens County already played once this year. Stephens County came out on the winning end 59-56.
"We are looking forward to our rematch game this Friday vs. Stephens," Shedd said. "It always seems to be better seeing a team the second time, because you know a little more of what to expect."
Shedd said the biggest difference in looking back at the game was the made free throws. Stephens County went 26 of 37 from the line, while Banks County went 12 of 18.
"Losing the game by only three points makes that stat loom even larger," he said. "So, I hope we are able to limit them from the free-throw line, win the rebounding game, and limit our turnovers. We feel like if we can do those things we give ourselves a shot. They are a really good team and we are going to have to be on top of our game in order to pull off the win."
