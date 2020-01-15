The Banks County High School boys' basketball team suffered its first loss in Region 8-AA play Tuesday night (Jan. 14) at Putnam County.
The War Eagles took down the Leopards, 71-64. Carl Cleveland led the Leopards (16-3, 7-1) with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Pierce Martin dropped 11 points and snagged eight rebounds.
Banks County led 10-6 after the first quarter. By halftime, the lead was trimmed to one, 24-23.
The War Eagles took over in the third quarter, scoring 22 points to lead 45-37 heading into the final quarter.
The Leopards dropped 27 points in the fourth; however, Putnam County responded with 26 points to seal the seven-point win.
The Leopards return home this Friday (Jan. 17) vs. Rabun County.
PUTNAM CO. 53, BANKS CO. 36 (GIRLS): The Lady Leopards suffered a 17-point road loss at Putnam County.
The Banks County girls' team is now 4-4 in Region 8-AA, tied with Elbert County for fourth in the region standings.
The Lady Leopards (8-11) hosts Rabun County this Friday (Jan. 17).
