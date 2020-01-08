The Banks County boys' basketball team moved to 6-0 in Region 8-AA play after defeating Union County, 79-44, Tuesday (Jan. 7) in Homer.
Banks County had four players score in double figures, led by Carl Cleveland's 17 points and 14 rebounds. Pierce Martin and Clay Gosnell added 12 points apiece, while Sawyer Pace contributed 10 points.
The Leopards (15-2) ran and hid from the Panthers in the first quarter, building a 28-9 lead and not looking back. Banks County added 26 points in the second quarter and led by 33 at the break, 54-21.
In the third quarter, Banks County outscored Union County 18-11 and built the lead to 40 points, 72-32. The Leopards scored seven points in the final frame.
Union Co. 45 (GIRLS), Banks Co. 40
The Lady Leopards fell to 3-3 in region play after a five-point loss. Banks County (7-10) trailed 17-12 after the first quarter, and the two teams drew to a stalemate the rest of the way.
Banks County scored 11 points in the second quarter to trail 26-23 at intermission. Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Leopards 12-10 to hand Banks County a five-point loss, 45-40.
