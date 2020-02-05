If there was a statement to be made to close out the regular season, the Banks County boys made an emphatic one during the team's 72-52 win Friday (Jan. 31) over Social Circle.
With the win, the Leopards made the statement that they were going to be the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AA tournament. Banks County also clinched a playoff berth in Class AA for finishing in the top two of the region.
The Leopards will not see the court until Thursday, Feb. 6 when the region tournament is at Rabun County. Banks County will be competing in the semifinals.
"After those two losses earlier in region play, we responded pretty well … Friday was our best game of the season, I thought, both offensively and defensively," head coach Mike Cleveland said.
The team was happy to get the win. I was extremely proud of them, especially the seniors. The team played well, and I was just proud of how they played."
Friday's win over Social Circle also came on senior night for the Leopards. The boys' team has five seniors: Gavin Brown, Carl Cleveland, Mason Marlow, Sawyer Pace and Tyler Thomas.
"I told them that for a chance, on senior night, to play for the No. 1 seed for the region tournament, in front of the home crowd, it doesn’t get much better than that, and they played well," Cleveland added. "That might've been the biggest crowd of the season for us, and it was a great atmosphere."
Carl Cleveland posted a triple-double in the 20-point win. He scored 27 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 10 boards.
Brown dropped 14 points in the win. Dakota Orr and Pierce Martin dropped eight points apiece.
If the Leopards can win the region tournament, it will be the third Region 8-AA title in four seasons for the Leopards. Cleveland said he will put the team through a "tough" couple of days of practice ahead of the tournament to get them prepared.
"I think in the region this year, if there’s something those two region losses taught us, it is if we aren’t playing our best or are off a little bit, we can get beat," he said. "We have to be sharp and be focused and play well. We have to worry about us and take care of what we can control."
