In the midst of a hostile crowd Friday night (Dec. 6) at Stephens County, the Banks County Leopards showed the right amount of poise to stay unbeaten so far in the season.
The Leopards (5-0) defeated Stephens County 62-45. It was Banks County's second win over the Indians this season.
Carl Cleveland, who was bitten by a Stephens County defender during the first quarter, made the Indians pay on the scoreboard. He scored 37 points including 18 in the first quarter alone. He also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Sawyer Pace added eight points in the win. Pierce Martin had seven. The Leopards hit six 3-pointers, 15 2-pointers and went 14-of-19 from the charity stripe.
"Sometimes some of guys play better," head coach Mike Cleveland said about the hostile environment. "Carl loves it. That kind of gets him going. I thought he got off to a good start offensively for us and carried us."
Carl Cleveland scored the Leopards' first 15 points Friday night.
"I really liked in the second half right there that we tightened up defensively and got good possessions, got our stuff and made some separation happen right there," the coach said. "I'm pleased. Come on the road, hostile environment, you'll take a win. Especially a double-digit win."
The Leopards' defense held Stephens County to 21 second-half points after giving up 24 in the first half.
BANKS CO. 43 (GIRLS) STEPHENS CO. 35: The Lady Leopards are on a two-game winning streak thanks to an eight-point win Friday night.
Banks County (2-3) got 13 points from Heather Vaughan. She hit three 3-pointers to open the game in the Lady Leopards' wire-to-wire win.
Sadie Simpson dropped 10 points. Pollie Simpson and Kamryn Grier scored five points apiece.
Head coach Steven Shedd said it wasn't "pretty" all the way through the game, but the lengthy layoff helped prepare his team for the second matchup vs. the Lady Indians.
"We came back hard," Shedd said, "and we had a game plan going into (tonight) and we followed it. I felt like we had a good game plan."
The eight-point win avenges the 59-56 loss the Lady Leopards suffered on Nov. 16 in Homer.
"Watched Stephens County film over and over and over again to try and just break it down," Shedd said.
