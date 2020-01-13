After falling to Union County at home (Jan. 7), the Banks County High School girls' basketball team found its footing during the team's Jan. 10 trip to Social Circle.
Behind Heather Vaughan's 26-point night, the Lady Leopards got back to their winning ways in the region with a 78-30 win. Banks County led 19-0 after the first quarter and 46-7 at halftime.
"I was a little worried about our focus going into the game against Social Circle," head coach Steven Shedd said, "but, my team proved me wrong and came out on fire against them offensively.
"I was very pleased with the effort on the offensive and defensive side. We had a small lapse at the start of the third quarter but were able to pull it all back together and close out strong."
Jenna Reeves scored 19 points in the win to help aid Vaughan's 26. Anslee Bramlett added 10 points.
Vaughan opened the game strong, scoring 12 of the team's 19 first-quarter points. Pollie Simpson scored three points in the opening frame.
Social Circle got its first bucket of the game at the 7:37 mark of the second quarter. The Lady Leopards, though, went on to score 27 second-quarter points as seven players made a basket in the quarter led by Sadie Simpson's three buckets.
Social Circle outscored Banks County in the third quarter (12-10), but not enough to make the game close. Vaughan, Bramlett and Sadie Simpson scored the Lady Leopards' points as the team held a 56-19 lead going into the final frame.
In the fourth, Banks County scored 22 points. Reeves scored 10 of her 19 points in the final quarter to help set the final score at 78-30.
"As far as the remainder of our region schedule goes, I feel very good about the way we are playing right now," Shedd said. "I believe we have played good defense all season, but our offense has lagged behind.
"I think our offense is currently playing better and is much more aggressive. We just have to be careful not to take two steps forward and three steps back. We also need to understand that all our goals are still in front of us and, we have to show up to play each night. We also have to be careful not to look ahead to future opponents and just take things one game at a time. Now is the time we want to be playing our best basketball. We know what we have to do to get where we want to be in the region and, we look forward to the challenge down the stretch."
