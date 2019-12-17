The Banks County High School girls' basketball team opened region play with a win over Putnam County, but the team couldn't keep its momentum going when it traveled to Rabun County.
The Lady Leopards fell to Rabun County 63-41 on Saturday (Dec. 14). Rabun County led wire-to-wire for the win.
Jenna Reeves led Banks County in scoring, dropping 15 points. She went 13-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Pollie Simpson and Jacy Ayers scored eight points apiece in the loss. Heather Vaughan scored six points.
Banks County trailed 9-1 early at Rabun County but put together an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to one point. The run was spearheaded by a pair of free throws from Reeves, a Vaughan 3-pointer and a Kamryn Grier bucket with 1:34 left in the opening quarter.
Banks County trailed 13-9 entering the second quarter, and like the first quarter the Lady Leopards fell into a deficit by as much as eight points. After cutting the deficit to four points with 2:08 left in the first half, the Lady Leopards watched Rabun County end the first half on a 9-0 run. Banks County trailed 32-19 at intermission.
Banks County was outscored 17-9 in the third quarter. The team trailed 49-28 entering the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter also belonged to Rabun County as it outscored Banks County 14-13 for the 22-point win. Ayers scored all eight of her points in the second half for Banks County.
Against Putnam County (Dec. 13), the Lady Leopards won 37-30. Banks County led 19-9 after the first half and 22-17 entering the fourth quarter. The Lady Leopards outscored Putnam County 15-13 in the final frame to seal the win.
Simpson led the team with eight points. Vaughan and Hailey Seahorn scored six points apiece.
