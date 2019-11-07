The Banks County basketball program is hosting the Leopard Community Pep Rally this Thursday (Nov. 7).
The pep rally will feature the 2019-20 boys' and girls' basketball teams, plus the cheerleaders, an alumni basketball game, concessions, T-shirts and sweatshirts for sale, and season passes will be on sale.
The pep rally starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Banks County High School gym.
Players are still needed for the alumni game. If you don't want to play, you can still be recognized. Contact Steven Shedd, Mike Cleveland or Heather Martin for more information.
