The Banks County boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday (Dec. 20) at the hands of Lumpkin County.
The Leopards had 24 hours to digest the loss and let it go, and judging by how the team responded during Saturday’s (Dec. 21) game vs. East Hall, the team put the loss behind it quickly.
Banks County defeated East Hall 67-62. In the closing minutes, the Leopards hit eight free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Carl Cleveland — who’s approaching the 2,000-point mark for his Leopard career — posted a triple-double in the win. Cleveland had 27 points, snagged 19 boards and had 10 assists. Garrett Presley added 12 points and two steals off the bench. Dakota Orr had nine points and 15 rebounds.
The Leopards trailed East Hall early. After falling behind 13-5, a Cleveland 3-pointer sent Banks County on a 10-3 run to close the first quarter. The quarter concluded with back-to-back buckets from Orr, and the Leopards trailed 16-15.
Presley came in as a substitute in the second quarter and caught fire, scoring the team’s first 10 points of the quarter. Cleveland scored the remaining five points and the Leopards trailed 33-30 at the break.
The Leopards kept chipping away at the deficit to open the third quarter as Clay Gosnell, Orr and Cleveland all scored buckets to even the score 35-35. Then, the Leopards went ahead for good thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Sawyer Pace in the middle of the quarter. Cleveland scored the last five points of the quarter for Banks County, but East Hall stayed close thanks to four-straight points. The Leopards led 46-45.
The Leopards’ highest-point production came in the fourth as the team scored 21 points. The lead grew to as many as eight points when Presley hit a two-point bucket. Down the stretch, Gosnell hit six free throws and Pierce Martin hit a pair to put the game away.
Lumpkin Co. 85, Banks Co. 67 (Dec. 20): The Leopards trailed 20-12 after the first quarter and watched the deficit grow to 11 by halftime (37-26). Cleveland posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Pace scored 17 points, which included four 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds.
The Indians outscored Banks County 18-16 in the third period for a 55-42 lead. A 25-point fourth quarter by the Leopards was eclipsed by the Indians’ 30-point quarter.
Banks Co. 86, Monticello 68 (Dec. 17): Cleveland posted a double-double in the Leopards' 18-point win. The senior dropped 35 points and grabbed 13 boards. Martin had 20 points and seven assists. Presley added 10 points and six rebounds.
Banks County led 19-13 after the first quarter. The lead expanded to 15 points after a 21-point second quarter. The Leopards led 40-25 at intermission.
After Monticello cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, the Leopards bounced back in the fourth, scoring 28 points to push the final margin to 18.
