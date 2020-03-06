In nine seasons, Mike Cleveland took the Banks County boys' basketball program from wanting to win a few games to vying for a berth this season in the Final Four.
On March 5, Cleveland stepped down as head coach of the Leopards. He will stay in Homer as the Banks County High School athletic director.
"There were two reasons to this being the right time to step down," Cleveland said. "First is family. I want to always do what's best for my family. I want to concentrate on being dad right now. I want to spend more time with my wife and kids."
His son, Carl Cleveland, who graduates in May, will be playing basketball at Young Harris.
"Myself, my wife, my daughter, we want to see Carl play in college," the former coach said.
The second reason, Cleveland said, now was the right time to step down is his assistant coaches and their growth. Assistant coach Ryan Griffin has been tapped as Cleveland's successor to take over the program.
Griffin will have returning starters Clay Gosnell, Dakota Orr and Pierce Martin, as well as returners Carter Stroud, Chase Hatcher, Tyrese Simmons, Garrett Presley and Moises Magdaleno.
"Coach Griffin, he loves the program, loves the kids, the community," Cleveland said. "He's very knowledgable. When you're head coach, you're not only coaching players but helping bring the assistants and coaching them.
"(Griffin) has done a great job. He has all the characteristics of a great leader ... I'm proud of where the program is at. I think our program is as good as anybody in northeast Georgia. The other thing is the cupboard isn't bare. Coach Griffin and his staff will have success."
In his first season at the helm, Cleveland's team won five games. Two seasons later, the Leopards won 24 games and were in the Sweet 16.
During Cleveland's time in Homer, the Leopards won 23 or more games five times. The 2017-18 and 19-20 teams won 25 games apiece.
When asked about his favorite memory during his tenure as head coach, Cleveland said every year is filled with "highlights," but the 2016-17 season brought a special moment in winning the Region 8-AA championship.
"If I had to narrow it down to one, it is winning that first region title at home," Cleveland said. "I think it meant a lot to the community. We beat a good team in Monticello. I remember Stetson Boswell hit a shot late in the game to seal the win and the crowd just erupted. That was the game and team where we made the statement that Banks County was here to stay for a while, and that has been the case ever since."
