The Banks County Lady Leopards punched their ticket to the Class AA state playoffs after defeating Elbert County 61-59 in the second round of the Region 8-AA tournament Tuesday at Union County.
Banks County won with a wide-open layup from Jenna Reeves as time expired. The Lady Leopards will play Rabun County in the region semifinals Thursday. The semifinals and finals of the tournament are at Rabun County.
Pollie Simpson scored 21 points to lead Banks County. Reeves added 15 points. Heather Vaughan finished with 11 points and Kamryn Grier had 10 points.
