After falling at Elbert County Jan. 24, the Banks County girls returned home Saturday (Jan. 25) and made sure nothing but a win was in the works.
The Lady Leopards, behind 26 points from Heather Vaughan, defeated Oglethorpe County, 70-12.
Lillie Venable dropped 12 points in the win. Jenna Reeves added another 10 points.
The Lady Leopards fell behind 2-0 and 4-3 early in the first quarter, but once they started scoring, the scoring came in droves. Vaughan scored the opening seven points and finished with 13 in the quarter. Banks County led 24-4.
In the second quarter, Banks County scored 25 points. The score was 49-8 at the break.
The second half was shortened to six minutes for both the third and fourth quarters. Venable dropped six of her 12 points in the third quarter. The team scored 15 points.
In the fourth quarter, Venable kept rolling, scoring four of the team's six fourth-quarter points. Anslee Bramlett scored the other two points.
At Elbert County, Vaughan and Jacy Ayers dropped nine points apiece to lead the team.
Banks County trailed 23-19 at the break, and the deficit grew in the third quarter as Elbert County scored 20 points and put Banks County in a 43-30 hole.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Leopards scored 14 points, but it wasn't enough to erase the 13-point deficit.
At Monticello, Banks County was in firm control from the first quarter to the final buzzer. The Lady Leopards led 12-3 after the first quarter and 29-13 at halftime.
In the second half, Banks County outscored Monticello 35-11. Vaughan scored 13 points in the win. Kamryn Grier dropped 11 points. Hailey Seahorn added 10 points.
