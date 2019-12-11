The Banks County Lady Leopards are on a two-game winning streak thanks to an eight-point road win last Friday (Dec. 6) at Stephens County.
Banks County (2-3) got 13 points from Heather Vaughan. She hit three 3-pointers to open the game in the Lady Leopards' wire-to-wire win over the Lady Indians.
Sadie Simpson dropped 10 points. Pollie Simpson and Kamryn Grier scored five points apiece.
Head coach Steven Shedd said it wasn't "pretty" all the way through the game, but the lengthy layoff helped prepare his team for the second matchup vs. the Lady Indians.
"We came back hard," Shedd said, "and we had a game plan going into (tonight) and we followed it. I felt like we had a good game plan."
The eight-point win avenges the 59-56 loss the Lady Leopards suffered on Nov. 16 in Homer.
"(We) watched Stephens County film over and over and over again to try and just break it down," Shedd said.
Banks County came out of the gates slow, not scoring a point until nearly two minutes had gone by, but once Vaughan connected with her first 3-pointer, she wanted to score a few more.
Vaughan scored three 3-pointers in just over a minute to give the Lady Leopards an early 9-1 lead. After free throws from Grier and Jenna Reeves, plus a bucket from Pollie Simpson, Banks County led 13-5 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was another slow start offensively, but the defense kept Stephens County from scoring through the first three minutes. The Lady Leopards dropped 10 points in the quarter to carry a 23-10 lead into the break.
In the third frame, Sadie Simpson showed out, scoring the team's first two buckets to go along with her first bucket of the game to close out the first half. She also closed the quarter with her fourth bucket of the game.
Sandwiched between Sadie Simpson's three makes in the third quarter was free throws from Pollie Simpson and Lillie Venable, and a basket from Hailey Seahorn to take a 33-18 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians found offense in the final quarter, scoring 17 points. But the Lady Leopards kept putting points up themselves. Vaughan closed the game out with a pair of free throws and a 2-pointer to cap the win off.
"I feel like we're better, but we still have a ways to go," Shedd said.
The Lady Leopards open Region 8-AA play this Friday (Dec. 13) at home vs. Putnam County. Shedd feels "good" about how his team is trending with region play starting.
"Our goal is to make sure we don't take two steps forward and three steps back with what we're doing and continuing to try and improve," he said. "We know there are areas we still need to improve, but we're going to continue to game plan.
"Our next goal is Putnam County. It doesn't get easy, when you know you've got to play the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the state on back-to-back days ... I think we'll be OK."
The team follows Putnam County with a trip to Rabun County on Dec. 14.
