After dropping a close Region 8-AA game to Elbert County, 57-54, on Friday (Jan. 3), the Banks County girls' basketball team bounced back in a massive way on Saturday (Jan. 4).
The Lady Leopards went on the road to Oglethorpe County and came away with an 85-32 road win.
Heather Vaughan led the team with 17 points. Kamryn Grier scored 14 points. Jacy Ayers and Anslee Bramlett scored 10 points apiece.
Banks County opened the game on an 18-0 run. Vaughan, Grier and Sadie Simpson scored multiple baskets during the opening stretch. The Patriots' first bucket came with 1:05 left in the first quarter. Banks County closed the opening quarter with a 22-5 lead.
The Lady Leopards dropped 22 points in the second quarter, matching their total from the first quarter. They opened the quarter on a 7-0 run, and closed the quarter even stronger with a 9-0 run to lead 44-14 at intermission.
Banks County's point production ticked up in the third quarter as the team scored 28 points. The defense continued to be on lockdown as the lead was 72-23 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Leopards scored 13 points in the final quarter to set the final score at 85-32.
Against Elbert County, Jenna Reeves scored 17 points to lead the team. Vaughan dropped 15 points and Grier scored 12 points.
Banks County led 14-1 after the first quarter, but by halftime, the lead was cut to five, 25-20. By the end of the third quarter, the game was tied, 39-39. In the final quarter, Elbert County outscored Banks County 18-15 for a three-point win.
