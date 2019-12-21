After suffering an 18-point home loss Friday (Dec. 20) to Lumpkin County, the Banks County girls’ basketball team looked to get back on track Saturday (Dec. 21) vs. East Hall.
Holding a 38-36 lead with just over four minutes left to play, the Lady Leopards watched East Hall reel off seven-straight points to keep Banks County off track in a 43-38 loss. After Saturday’s loss, the team had suffered three losses in its last four games.
Heather Vaughan and Kamryn Grier scored nine points apiece.
After falling behind 7-2 early in the first quarter, Banks County clawed back with eight-straight points to close the opening frame thanks to baskets from Hailey Seahorn, Sadie Simpson and back-to-back buckets from Pollie Simpson. Banks County led 10-7.
Vaughan scored five of her nine points in the second quarter. After East Hall went on a 5-0 run towards the end of the quarter, Jacy Ayers hit a bucket to give Banks County a 23-20 advantage at the break.
The third quarter was all East Hall. The Lady Vikings outscored Banks County 14-6. The quarter put the Lady Leopards behind 34-29 headed into the fourth.
Banks County opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run. Grier scored five of the seven points, and the go-ahead bucket came on a Jenna Reeves layup with 5:30 left to play.
After East Hall tied the game 36-36, Vaughan hit a basket to put the Lady Leopards back ahead 38-36 with over four minutes left. It was the last points Banks County would score.
East Hall tied the game 38-38 and then got the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play. The Lady Vikings put the game away with a steal with 19 seconds left to play.
Lumpkin Co. 53, Banks Co. 35 (Dec. 20): Grier and Seahorn scored eight points apiece to lead the team in scoring. Banks County led 11-9 after the first but trailed at halftime thanks to Lumpkin County’s 15-point second quarter (24-17). The Lady Indians grew the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Banks County 12-8 (36-25). In the fourth quarter, Lumpkin County outscored Banks County 17-10 to win by 18 points.
Banks Co. 71, Monticello 31 (Dec. 17): The girls' team is 2-1 in Region 8-AA play. Banks County jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. The game blew open for the Lady Leopards in the second as the team outscored Monticello 29-5. Banks County led 43-12 at halftime.
The Leopards outscored the Purple Hurricanes 29-19 in the second half. Vaughan joined the 1,000-point club in the win.
