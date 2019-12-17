The Banks County Leopards only had 20 points at halftime Saturday (Dec. 14) at Rabun County.
Whatever head coach Mike Cleveland told the team at intermission, the team listened and responded as Banks County outscored Rabun County 24-5 in the third quarter to rout the Wildcats 65-35.
"We talked about at halftime that we had to have a great third quarter, and we did" Cleveland said after the win. "... not happy with how we played; didn't play our best, but to still come on the road and get a 30-point win, we'll take it."
Dakota Orr scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Leopards. Carl Cleveland posted a double-double: 13 points, 12 rebounds. Garrett Presley scored eight points in the third quarter off the bench. He finished the game with 11 points.
The Rabun County win came on the heels of the team's first region win of the season Friday (Dec. 13) over Putnam County. The Leopards dropped 94 points in the win.
Cleveland said Presley and Gavin Brown's play off the bench gave his team a "huge spark" in the third quarter at Rabun County.
"A great job by those guys staying ready on the bench," Cleveland said. "That's what I expect out of those guys."
Another player that Cleveland said has been playing "incredible" in recent action is Clay Gosnell. The point guard only scored eight points at Rabun County, but he added eight assists. Against Putnam County, he dropped 22 points.
"He's been incredible," Cleveland said. "He's playing like I know he's capable of playing. He's playing with confidence, being a leader on the floor for us.
"For whatever reason, teams are choosing to leave him open and go double Carl, and he's making them pay right here. Great job for him ... I think you may see coaches bring the double from somewhere else, because he's making them pay big time right now. I'm really proud of how he's playing and the leadership he provides for us. I think he's the best point guard in this region. He's a kid that's really worked hard to get where he's at. He didn't come in as a superstar from middle school or anything like that. But he's a blue-collar-kind of guy, just really works hard."
Orr is also another player that has grown in the early part of the season.
"He's played well the last couple of games," Cleveland said. "That's awesome. We expect that out of him, also. He had a slow start from the get-go, but he has really come around these last couple of games, especially these region games, he's played well.
"I thought he dominated from a board and block standpoint ... proud of how Orr is playing, also."
Banks County started slow at Rabun County, falling behind 8-0 in under three minutes. But Pierce Martin hit a 3-pointer with 5:01 left in the first quarter and changed the quarter completely.
The Leopards outscored the Wildcats 14-4 the rest of the opening quarter, taking the lead at the 2:12 mark thanks to an Orr basket to cap off six points in a row for the big man. The Leopards led 14-12 after the first.
The second quarter didn't have much scoring. The Leopards scored six points but increased their lead thanks to Rabun County's five-point performance. Banks County led 20-17 at intermission.
The Leopards exploded in the third quarter on both offense and defense. Banks County scored 24 points and held Rabun County to five points for a second-straight quarter to carry a 44-22 lead into the final frame.
The Leopards kept scoring in the fourth quarter, dropping 21 points to finish the game with a 30-point win.
Against Putnam County, the Leopards scored 47 points in the first half and led 47-29 at halftime. After the break, Banks County scored 36 points. They then finished the game with 11 points in the fourth.
