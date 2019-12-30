With region play looming, the Banks County boys' basketball team continues to build momentum, not only in Homer but in another state.
The Leopards won their opening two games at the 2019 Marlin Christmas Classic. Banks County defeated Seminole County, 69-64, and Barham Trail, 59-33.
The team played in the championship; however, results weren't known before press time. For results, visit www.mainstreetnewssports.com.
Going into Florida, the Leopards defeated Commerce (Dec. 23), 74-52. In the win, Carl Cleveland went over the 2,000-point mark for his high school career. Cleveland scored 36 points vs. Commerce and snagged 11 rebounds.
Banks County started slow, though, trailing 12-8 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Leopards found another gear, scoring 23 points including their first lead of the game at the 5:30 mark.
Banks County got up by as much as seven in the third quarter, 41-34, but Commerce rallied with eight-straight points to take the lead, 42-41. The deficit was short-lived as the Leopards ended the third with an 8-0 run to lead 49-42.
In the final quarter, Banks County outscored Commerce 25-10 for the 22-point win. Cleveland surpassed 2,000 points on a layup with 5:48 left in the game.
