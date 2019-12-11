In the midst of a hostile crowd last Friday (Dec. 6) at Stephens County, the Banks County Leopards showed the right amount of poise to stay unbeaten.
The Leopards (5-0) defeated Stephens County 62-45. It was Banks County's second win over the Indians this season.
Carl Cleveland, who was bitten by a Stephens County defender during the first quarter, made the Indians pay on the scoreboard. He scored 37 points including 18 in the first quarter alone. He also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Sawyer Pace added eight points in the win. Pierce Martin had seven. The Leopards hit six 3-pointers, 15 2-pointers and went 14-of-19 from the charity stripe.
"Sometimes some guys play better," head coach Mike Cleveland said about the hostile environment. "Carl loves it. That kind of gets him going. I thought he got off to a good start offensively for us and carried us."
Carl Cleveland scored the Leopards' first 15 points in the win.
"I really liked in the second half right there that we tightened up defensively and got good possessions, got our stuff and made some separation happen right there," the coach said. "I'm pleased. Come on the road, hostile environment, you'll take a win. Especially a double-digit win."
The Leopards' defense held Stephens County to 21 second-half points after giving up 24 in the first half.
After Banks County built a 15-3 lead, the Indians went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to three points (15-12). The Leopards responded with a 6-0 run and ended the first quarter with a 23-17 lead.
The second quarter was a defensive slugfest from both sides. Banks County outscored Stephens County 11-7 to increase its lead in the game. The 10-point separation came together at the buzzer when Carl Cleveland saved a loose ball from going out of bounds. The throw back into play found its way to Martin who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Leopards led 34-24 at intermission.
Like the second quarter, the third quarter was sluggish offensively for the Leopards as the team scored only 11 points. The Indians cut the deficit to as little as three points (37-34), but Banks County ended the quarter with an 8-4 run from that point to build a 45-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Leopards dropped 17 points in the fourth quarter and outscored Stephens County 17-7. Carl Cleveland, Dakota Orr, Garrett Presley and Gavin Brown all contributed with points in the final frame.
"I thought we played hard," the coach said. " ... Garrett came in and did a good job. (Mason) Marlow did also. Really thought Gavin Brown did a good job off the bench, playing all over the floor. (Brown forced) a 10-second call and we weren't pressing, so I liked the energy that he and Marlow brought right there. Really pleased with the bench guys today."
Banks County returns to the court this Friday at home (Dec. 13). The Leopards open region play with Putnam County.
Coach Cleveland said he expects Putnam County to be athletic and similar to the Indians.
"I think it's another game if it's sloppy and fast-paced, they can play with us," he said. "I would like to think if we play our style, especially at home, that they'll struggle with that. We definitely want to make it a half-court game."
