After finishing second last year in Region 8-AA, the Banks County Leopards secured a home game to start the playoffs.
That game happened to be the only postseason action the team in the 2018-19 season as the Leopards were upset in overtime by Callaway.
This, however, is the 2019-20 season, and the Leopards return a lot of the core pieces that helped lead the team. And after summer work, along with the earlier practices, the players are only gaining more experience, according to head coach Mike Cleveland.
"This offseason was important for us," Cleveland said. "A lot of guys got experience. Of course, Carl (Cleveland) missed the whole offseason, but it allowed a lot of other guys to feel that pressure a little bit, and I think it's really going to help us."
After all the summer and early offseason work, Cleveland likes where his team is at as the 2019-20 season gets ready to begin.
"My expectations are as high as ever since I've been here," Cleveland said. "We've had some good teams, we've had some great players, but I really like this team. I don't know if we have as many stars as some of the teams in the past, but I think we have a lot of guys that can shoot the 3, can score the basketball.
"They work extremely hard together, and I'm excited about seeing how good we can get over the course of this season."
Last season, the Leopards started four players who had never started varsity basketball before. The result was a 19-win season.
Cleveland called it a learning experience for the new starters, but also for Carl, who had to learn to take on a new leadership role with the team.
"Having that year under our belts, I'm really, really excited about this year," Cleveland said. "I think everybody in our program has grown since last year."
Elbert County is the defending region champion. Even though they graduated several key pieces, Cleveland still knows they will be a well-coached team, reloading for another run at the title.
Union County, Cleveland said, returns the most players besides Banks County. The Leopards played two close games with Union County last season.
"I think the region will be competitive from top to bottom again," Cleveland said. "But I tell you, I like to think that we're right there. I would say that we're the favorites, and I usually don't talk in terms like that.
"But I feel good about this group, and I feel good about how hard they're working every day. Good group of guys that have a common goal, and those guys are willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. So, really excited."
With the schedule, Cleveland wants to see his group raise its level of play before getting into region play.
"I think we've got the right teams on the schedule to make that happen," he said. "Looking forward to our non-region schedule. I think it's pretty tough."
The Leopards will play Jefferson, Stephens County, Lumpkin County, East Hall and Commerce, plus the Marlin Christmas Classic in Panama City will be the Leopards' non-region opponents.
"A lot of good players, good teams and good coaches are coming up for us," Cleveland said. "I'm excited about that. I think those teams push you and make you better. My hope is by the team region play starts, we're going to be competing at a high level and be able to take care of business in the region."
