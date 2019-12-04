When the Banks County Leopards made it to the Thanksgiving break, the team was rolling, posting a 4-0 record out of the gate.
The team returns to the court this Friday (Dec. 6) and looks to stay perfect by defeating Stephens County for the second time this season.
"We've had some good practices," head coach Mike Cleveland said. " ... it has been a good break. Anytime you're playing good, I don't really like the break. I wish we had played, but kind of worked out the way it worked out.
"We've been preparing and looking forward to Friday."
Even though his group is undefeated, Cleveland said the message to the team throughout the practices has been about improving.
"I feel like this group has a lot of room for improvement," he said. "We're just constantly working hard and trying to get better every day."
Banks and Stephens met Nov. 16 in Homer. The Leopards used a 21-point fourth quarter to win by 10 points, 73-63.
In the win, three players scored double-digit points: Carl Cleveland, Sawyer Pace and Clay Gosnell.
"They're definitely athletic, a lot more athletic than we are," the coach said. "We can't let their speed bother us. I thought we played their style a little too much the first time we saw them.
"I felt we had three or four opportunities to break that game open, but we let them back in it by them playing fast. We've got to control the pace a little bit better than we did the first game."
