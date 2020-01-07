After nearly knocking off Buford in Panama City, Fla., for a tournament title over the Christmas break, the Banks County boys' basketball team returned home and looked as sharp as they have all season.
The Leopards picked up two region wins, downing Elbert County 71-31 (Jan. 3) at home and going on the road to defeat Oglethorpe County 87-56 (Jan. 4).
"I thought Friday against Elbert, that was a great effort on defense," head coach Mike Cleveland said. "I really liked the way we played defense against them.
"Then, on Saturday vs. Oglethorpe, they have some good offensive players and looked good. But again, we played well defensively."
After opening the first quarter with a 24-17 lead vs. the Patriots, the Leopards opened the lead to 19 points by the break (47-28). Cleveland said he and the coaching staff made an adjustment from the first to second quarters on defense, which helped stifle the Patriots' offensive attack.
The lead grew to 28 points by the end of the third quarter for Banks County as the team scored 22 points. In the final quarter, the Leopards scored 18 points to finish off the 31-point win.
Carl Cleveland scored 37 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field in the win. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Leopards had three others finish in double figures: Clay Gosnell, Dakota Orr and Garrett Presley.
"I think if we get three guys to finish games in double figures, we're a dangerous team," Cleveland said. "Clay had a great game on Saturday. Pierce (Martin) had a great game scoring on Friday.
"Garrett has been consistent. Dakota is coming along well."
Against Elbert County, the Leopards had three players in double figures: Carl Cleveland, Martin and Sawyer Pace. Cleveland put together a triple-double (27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists). Martin scored 15 points and Pace dropped 11 points. Nine players made a basket in the win.
The Leopards raced out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter, and by halftime, the lead had grown to 30-11 over the defending Region 8-AA champions.
In the second half, Banks County outscored Elbert County 41-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.