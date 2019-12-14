The Banks County Leopards only had 20 points at halftime Saturday (Dec. 14) at Rabun County.
Whatever head coach Mike Cleveland told the team at intermission, the team listened and responded as Banks County (7-0, 2-0 Region 8-AA) outscored Rabun County 24-5 in the third quarter to rout the Wildcats 65-35.
Banks County returns to the court Tuesday (Dec. 17) at home vs. Monticello.
"We talked about at halftime that we had to have a great third quarter, and we did" Cleveland said after the win. "... not happy with how we played, didn't play our best, but to still come on the road and get a 30-point win, we'll take it."
Dakota Orr scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Leopards. Carl Cleveland posted a double-double: 13 points, 12 rebounds. Garrett Presley scored eight points in the third quarter off the bench. He finished the game with 11 points.
RABUN CO. 63 (GIRLS) BANKS CO. 41: With 2:08 left in the first half, the Lady Leopards (3-4, 1-1 Region 8-AA) trailed by only five points. But Rabun County went on a 9-0 run to end the first half with a 32-19 lead.
The momentum carried into the third quarter to blow the game open vs. Banks County. In the third quarter, the Lady Leopards' deficit grew as the Lady Wildcats outscored Banks County 17-9. The deficit was 21 going into the final frame.
Jenna Reeves led Banks County with 15 points. Jacy Ayers and Pollie Simpson scored eight points apiece.
