The Banks County girls' basketball team put together an offensive performance Tuesday (Dec. 17) at home.
The Leopards outpaced Monticello 71-31 to pick up win No. 4 on the season. The girls' team is 2-1 in Region 8-AA play.
Banks County jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. The game blew open for the Leopards in the second as the team outscored Monticello 29-5. Banks County led 43-12 at halftime.
The Leopards outscored the Purple Hurricanes 29-19 in the second half.
Heather Vaughan joined the 1,000-point club in the win.
BANKS COUNTY 86 (BOYS), MONTICELLO 68: Carl Cleveland posted a double-double in the Leopards' 18-point win. The senior dropped 35 points and grabbed 13 boards.
Pierce Martin had 20 points and seven assists. Garrett Presley added 10 points and six rebounds.
Banks County led 19-13 after the first quarter. The lead expanded to 15 points after a 21-point second quarter. The Leopards led 40-25 at intermission.
After Monticello cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, the Leopards bounced back in the fourth, scoring 28 points to push the final margin to 18 points.
