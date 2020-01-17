With 4:32 left during Friday's game, Sawyer Pace hit a 3-pointer to give the Banks County Leopards momentum and the lead, 53-50.
The problem was the Rabun County Wildcats didn't get the memo on the made shot, and instead turned a 3-point deficit into 12 points over the remaining time left to upset the Leopards 62-58 in Homer.
Rabun County hit eight free throws down the stretch, including the final two with 15.9 seconds remaining, to go up by four after creating a Leopards' turnover.
Rabun County outscored Banks County (16-4) 31-25 in the second half.
Carl Cleveland scored a game-high 28 points. Pace was the only other Leopard in double figures (10 points).
Clayton Dixon led Rabun County with 17 points. Connor McKay added 16 and Gus Hood finished with 13.
RABUN CO. (GIRLS) 67, BANKS CO. 56: The Lady Leopards led 49-40 with 4:01 left in the third quarter. But Rabun County outscored Banks County 9-0 to tie the game going into the fourth, and dropped 18 more to pull away for an 11-point win.
Jenna Reeves led the Lady Leopards with 16 points, 13 in the first half. Heather Vaughan scored 14 points, all of which came in the second half including four 3-pointers. Jacy Ayers added eight points.
