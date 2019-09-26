The Banks County Leopards opened the region schedule in the best way: with a win.
For an encore, the Leopards would like to get another region win when the team travels to Oglethorpe County (Sept. 27).
The Leopards (2-2, 1-0 Region 8-AA) and the Patriots (1-3, 0-1) have played 20 times. The series record is knotted up at 10 wins apiece.
The Leopards are coming off a 45-7 win over Social Circle. The Patriots lost 64-0 to Elbert County.
"Oglethorpe has some good players and they're improved," head coach Jay Reid said. "When you look at them offensively, they're based out of the spread, pro-style and spread. They want to throw the ball around a good bit, but they've also got a pretty good running game as well."
Reid said Oglethorpe County is led by running back Antonio Watkins. The senior back is a "good player," he added, who "runs hard, has a great motor."
Against Johnson to open the season, Watkins had nine carries for 97 yards and in the Patriots' lone win, Watkins had 36 carries for 135 yards and one score.
Reid said the Patriots will present multiple fronts on defense. The Patriots' defense is led by Ty Cunningham on the defensive line.
"He plays really hard," Reid said. "He gives everybody fits, he gave Elbert fits last week."
Reid said it's tough to hit "big" plays on the Patriots' defense, because of the speed.
"When I looked at them playing Elbert last week, Elbert had to sustain some drives," Reid said. "I know the score seems like it was fairly lopsided, but Elbert had to work a good bit.
"So, they're an improved team that plays pretty good defense. We've got to come with our 'A' game, be focused up and control the ball."
The Leopards have won three straight in the series and scored no less than 31 points in all three wins. The last Patriots' win over the Leopards was 2009 (28-12).
Reid said his team controlled the ball well during the win vs. Social Circle. He wants to continue to see his team continue on that trajectory with ball security.
"As far as doing what we want to do, and doing it well, we've got a lot of room for improvement," he said. "We harp a lot big time on our first step. We tell our kids, 'the first step is the most important step of the play,' and we've still got guys all around that are making improper first steps, and we're having to play really hard to overcome bad technique.
"Some of that didn't show up Friday night, since we were able to find a few things on them and were able to execute. But to get to where we want to get to, we've got a lot of room for improvement."
