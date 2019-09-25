The Banks County softball team capped off the regular season with a win, just like they started it.
Banks County finishes the 2019 regular season with a 22-3 record, and the Lady Leopards will have a bye in the first round of the Region 8-AA tournament. The tournament will be hosted at Banks County.
The Lady Leopards ended the season with a 5-4 win (nine innings) over East Hall on Sept. 21. Brookely Lewis led the way for the Lady Leopards with a team-high three hits including the go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth. She finished the game with two RBIs.
Kylee Brooks, Madison Cronic and Tybee Denton all finished the game with two hits apiece. The team finished with 11 hits.
On the mound, Denton recorded 12 strikeouts, gave up seven hits and four runs (three earned).
The Lady Leopards got on the board in the top of the first when an error committed by East Hall plated Martinet (1-0). East Hall tied the game in the third on a double to left field (1-1).
The Lady Leopards went back ahead in the fourth when Brooks connected for a single and brought Lewis across home plate (2-1). East Hall got the tying run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly (2-2).
In the eighth, Brooks put the Lady Leopards back ahead when a single brought home Kynlee Griffin (3-2). East Hall answered the run with a single of its own to tie the game (3-3).
Then, Lewis blasted a two-run homer in the top of the ninth for the go-ahead runs (5-3). East Hall left two runners stranded after an RBI single brought the team to within one run.
"I think finishing the regular season against a quality opponent was big for us," head coach Kelby Cronic said. "It lets us know right where we stand going into the region tournament and the state playoffs, and we like what we see."
Banks County will not see the field again until Oct. 2 during round two of the region tournament. The Lady Leopards will play the winner of the Social Circle-Rabun County game.
"Having the bye week is good and bad," Cronic said. "It's good because it gives the girls a chance to rest and recover from the season, but that long break can be bad, because you can get out of the rhythm of the game, and that can be bad going into two of the most important games of the season at the region tournament. I've got a few tricks up my sleeve to keep us focused and get us ready, so I think we will step on the field and be ready to play right where we left off Saturday come next Wednesday."
Banks County 8, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 18): Tybee Denton tossed a no-hitter in the Leopards' eight-run win. She recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed only one walk.
Denton also led the way at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run, a single and four RBIs. Jill Martinet connected for a two-run homer. Madison Cronic and Makayla Benfield had one hit apiece.
The Leopards put up three runs in the first inning. The first run came via an Eagles' error on a Martinet hit, which allowed Kya Santiago to score. Then, Denton smashed a two-run homer to make it 3-0.
Three more runs came in the second thanks to a Denton two-run single and steal of home from Martinet. The final two runs came in the fourth when Martinet connected for her two-run homer.
The win also came on senior night for Banks County. The team honored its eight girls (7 players, 1 manager) after the game.
"It was a very surreal moment when you see a group of girls that you have coached since they were 8 years old make that senior walk to home plate, and even the ones I haven't coached that long it was still hard, because this is a very special group of girls and the under classmen have some big shoes to fill," Cronic said.
