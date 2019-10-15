Homer is home for the Banks County softball team, but Columbus is beginning to become a second home for the team, especially the last week in October.
Banks County (28-3) is headed back to Columbus and the Class AA Elite Eight for the third-straight year after bringing out the brooms and sweeping Bacon County 8-0 and 6-0 Tuesday night in the Sweet 16. The Leopards’ opponent is unknown in the Elite Eight, but the team will play at 4 p.m. on Field 1 at the Columbus Softball Complex Oct. 24.
The Leopards – who are currently ranked 21st in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, and fifth in Georgia – finished third in state in 2017 and runners-up in 2018.
“It feels really good to go again, especially on (my) senior year,” senior center fielder Kya Santiago said. “There’s a lot of us that really want this.”
In her last at-bat in Homer, which came in the top of the seventh of the Leopards’ 6-0 win in Game 2, Santiago blasted a solo home run over the left-field wall.
“I haven’t been hitting so good. I was like, ‘I need to get a hit,’” she said, laughing. “I was like, ‘You’ve got this,’ and then, it just happened.”
Santiago is one of seven seniors on the team’s road back to Columbus. One of her senior counterparts, Tybee Denton, left a lasting impression in her final games in Homer.
Denton hit two homers in the Leopards’ 8-0 Game 1 win. She also tossed a perfect game in the circle in Game 1, recording 11 strikeouts.
“It’s great to see all of our hard work payoff,” Denton said. “Just doing what we do best and just playing our game, and it’s amazing to see that these seniors have another chance at it.”
Denton was happy to see Santiago hit a homer in her last at-bat in Homer. She believes it will give her a “confidence boost” as the team heads to Columbus.
“Just seeing her struggling and hitting a home run says that we can overcome a lot of stuff,” Denton said.
Jill Martinet, senior third baseman, said it feels good to see the work at practice springboard the team back to Columbus.
“That’s a goal we had at the beginning of the year,” Martinet said. “Now, it’s time to reach our next goal.”
Martinet admitted there’s a pressure to going for the state title; however, the community support gives the team an “ease,” which could help them seize the opportunity in Columbus.
“Hey, you never know, pressure creates bombs, right?” Martinet said.
First-year head coach Kelby Cronic gave all credit to the team for making another trip to Columbus possible.
“To go back again for the third time in a row, not many programs get to do that,” Cronic said. “You have your elite schools – it’s a no-brainer for them – but for Banks County, we’re setting a standard now.
“I think everybody’s kind of catching on. People are starting to see that Banks County is not just a little (place) in the sticks anymore. We’re a softball force to be reckoned with. And I hope we get down to Columbus and we keep that same drive, that same motivation, because these girls, they’ve had one thing in mind. They want to get back, they want to win that last game. Third two years ago, second last year, they’re not going to accept anything less than first. We’ve still got a lot of ball to play. We’re going to take it one game at a time like we have all year.”
Game 2: Santiago got the Leopards on the board first when her bunt in the top of the third plated Kylee Brooks, and a throwing error to home plate allowed Shelby Speed to make it home as well. The Leopards led 2-0.
In the fourth, Madison Cronic hit a solo homer to push the lead to 3-0. Madison is coach Cronic’s daughter.
“I feel a little bit bad, because I didn’t jump as high when everybody else hit a home run, but it was one of those dad emotions,” he stated. “We were up only 2-0 at the time. She turned and makes that big hit … I had that daddy moment and had to be proud.”
The lead moved to 5-0 in the sixth when a hit got past the first baseman. Lindsey Crawford and Cronic scored.
The final run came in the seventh off Santiago’s solo homer.
Game 1: The Leopards wasted little time in getting runs as Denton knocked her first of two home runs out of the park. The Leopards led 2-0 after the first inning.
The lead moved to 4-0 after two innings thanks to a Santiago sacrifice fly, which plated Brooks, and a throwing error allowed Speed to score as well.
Denton’s second homer came from the lead-off spot in the third. The lead was 5-0, and the lead grew in the fourth when a passed ball to Brookely Lewis allowed Martinet and Crawford to both score.
Lewis plated the team’s final run of the game on a single, which brought home Cronic and ended the game in five innings.
