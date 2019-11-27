The Banks County High School wrestling team's strong start to the 2019-20 season didn't slow down last week.
The Leopards dominated Hart County 56-12 and defeated East Hall 46-30.
The middle school Leopards won the King Of The Mountains tournament. The team had five first-place finishers and six second-place finishers.
Lucy Jacobs (102 pounds), Danny Evans (110), Jackson Mitchell (118), Clay Smith (132) and Mason Dodd (180) finished first in their weight classes.
Jacob Moran (94), Cohen Ward (102), Eli Adams (118), Warren Kidd (125), Davis Mitchell (139) and Robert Walker (180) finished second in the tournament.
Elijah Mullins (110), Caleb Kelley (118), Brody Stafford (139) and Cam Cooper (155) finished third.
Case Hanley (94) finished fourth in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.