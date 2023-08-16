This year, the Banks County High School Cheer squad isn’t just bringing their energy to the sidelines, but to the competition mats and recreation gyms, as well. The team will be taking on many roles this season and throughout the year, from waving their pom poms under the stadium lights as they cheer on the Banks County Leopard Football team, to showing their skills and teamwork on the competition mats, to mentoring younger cheerleaders through the Banks County Recreation Department program.
The cheer team will be led by seven seniors this year, including Alyssa Maxwell, Hagen Chapman, Aleah Guynn, Katelyn Wilburn, Dayla Daniels, Kylie Caudell, and Carlie Butler. Guynn and Butler will also be team captains for this year’s squad. The squad will be led once again this year by Head Coach Noel Ventrice, who says that the seniors are very excited to lead their team.
Ventrice enters her second year as head coach over the program, and she has continued to build upon both the team’s training, performance, and community outreach.
“We were in the weight room in the summer and continue to do weight training during the school year,” Ventrice said. “We also worked with ProCheer during camp and will continue to practice our competition routine during the season as well.”
The squad has also been working with ProCheer to sharpen their skills and stunts in competition. Ventrice says that the squad is looking forward to both cheering under the Friday night lights and performing in the state championship.
“We can’t wait to cheer on our Leopards on Friday nights, but we are also looking forward to the Game Day State Championship in December,” Ventrice said. “We competed for the first time last year and can’t wait to compete again. Last year was the squad’s first time competing, and they did a phenomenal job. This year, I would love for our team to place in the Top 10 or higher at the competition.”
Ventrice also revealed that the squad has taken on a bigger role in the community by mentoring the younger cheerleaders who participate through the Banks County Recreation Department.
“We have the girls assisting with the program’s cheers and halftime program,” Ventrice explained. “We love working with the younger girls, so we are excited to be involved in that.”
Overall, Ventrice believes that the members of the squad have the potential to go beyond what they have done in previous years.
“We really have a great group of girls,” Ventrice said. “They work hard in the classroom and at practice. I am so proud to be their coach and cannot wait to watch them grow this year and be better than they were last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.