This year, the Banks County High School Cheer squad isn’t just bringing their energy to the sidelines, but to the competition mats and recreation gyms, as well. The team will be taking on many roles this season and throughout the year, from waving their pom poms under the stadium lights as they cheer on the Banks County Leopard Football team, to showing their skills and teamwork on the competition mats, to mentoring younger cheerleaders through the Banks County Recreation Department program.

The cheer team will be led by seven seniors this year, including Alyssa Maxwell, Hagen Chapman, Aleah Guynn, Katelyn Wilburn, Dayla Daniels, Kylie Caudell, and Carlie Butler. Guynn and Butler will also be team captains for this year’s squad. The squad will be led once again this year by Head Coach Noel Ventrice, who says that the seniors are very excited to lead their team.

