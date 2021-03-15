The Banks County Fishing team recently competed in their second tournament of the season at Lake Hartwell. After a delayed start from heavy fog, the team struggled early in finding fish among the 280 boats competing in the weekend tournament. BCHS had three teams competing: Joey Meadows/ Colton Wilbanks, Luke Dale/Hunter Youngblood, and Clay Smith/Zak McClellon. Meadows/Wilbanks finished 50th. Dale/Youngblood finished 52nd and
Smith/McClellon finished 28th. Smith and McClellon finished 5th in the first tournament, which puts them in 8th place overall after two tournaments.
Coach Josh Shoemaker commented, “This has been a great start to our season. We have had a ton of support from the community and our sponsors. We want to thank our boat captains for using their time to help develop and mentor our student-athletes.”
The team will next fish on Lake Lanier on March 21st, starting at Laurel Park boat ramp
