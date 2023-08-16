The Banks County High School Leopard Football team is back for another season under the Friday night lights, and they have been preparing for months on the field and in the classroom for another opportunity for victory in the stadium, in the Region 8AA tournament, and beyond.

Head Coach Jay Reid continues to lead the Leopards for his sixth consecutive year with the program, and hopes to go beyond what the team accomplished last year while developing the players into upright citizens.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.