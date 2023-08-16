The Banks County High School Leopard Football team is back for another season under the Friday night lights, and they have been preparing for months on the field and in the classroom for another opportunity for victory in the stadium, in the Region 8AA tournament, and beyond.
Head Coach Jay Reid continues to lead the Leopards for his sixth consecutive year with the program, and hopes to go beyond what the team accomplished last year while developing the players into upright citizens.
He is joined by other experienced coaching staff, including Vince Lehotsky (offensive coordinator and quarterback), who is in his 29th year with the Leopards; Todd Samples (defensive coordinator and linebackers); Terry Allen (running backs), who was a former member of the Clemson Tigers and the NFL player who the Leopard Stadium field house is named after; Josh Shoemaker (wide receivers); James Dye (offensive line); and Shobby Pittman (defensive line).
This season, the team is sticking to its tried and true mantra and using it as the framework in everything they do: “Family, Trust, Chop.”
“Our overall goal is to just make the best of every day,” Coach Reid said. “All of our players know that they owe that to the family. They need to know that they can trust each other to chop, so they know they must give 100of their effort in everything.”
And the Leopards have wasted no time in preparing to give that effort on the field this Friday.
The team has been meeting for practices and scrimmages since spring, and they have participated in two big tournaments over the summer at the University of West Georgia and the University of Georgia, where the Leopards knocked off higher-seeded teams in both.
The team also attended the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Camp at Piedmont University along with Stephens County, East Jackson, and Chestatee to improve their skill sets.
During the off season, the team has also been focusing on certain aspects of defensive and offensive play, particularly tackling and ball-handling skills. The team also has certain goals in terms of stats, such as yardage and turnovers.
But while the technical skills are important to winning the game of football, Coach Reid also said that their goal is to develop the individual on the team, as well.
“We got to work not only on the game of football, but also on our individual players and the family,” Coach Reid said. “Some of our best times have been in the classroom late at night and spending time with one another and getting to know each other a little bit better. All of this turns out to be important on the field, sure, but it’s also important beyond that.”
Last year, the football team had its fair share of victories as well as struggles. The team hit a huge milestone with a four win streak at the beginning of the season, something no other Banks County High School Football team had accomplished since the 1991 season.
However, the team had a shift in student leadership in the middle of the season due to player injuries.
“Because the injury bug began to hit in game five, and we lost some key players throughout the season, and some of our younger guys had to step up to fill in those gaps,” Reid explained. “We had to transition into a whole different team during the second half of the season. We even had to cancel some Junior Varsity games because some players were having to step up and play on Varsity, but I think they got a lot of valuable time on Friday nights because of that, and that’s developed them into better players on the field.”
The team said goodbye to nine seniors last season, including Caine Griffith, Andrew Shockley, Kellon Walley, Aubrey Allen, Johnathan Burkett, Eli Ward, Wyatt Jenkins, Norberto Flores, and Shane Roberts.
