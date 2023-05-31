The Banks County High School Football team recently held its scrimmage game as an introduction to the new roster that will be competing next fall. The school also hosted a Powder Puff game for participating students across all four grades in their annual competition.

Festivities began with the first half of the powder puff game at 6:30 p.m. The teams were divided into seniors and sophomores on the pink team and juniors and freshmen on the purple team. The girls were coached by the junior and senior members of the football team, wearing their team's corresponding colors. On the sidelines, other members of the football team wore tulle skirts and held pom poms to support the teams. By the end of the first half, the pink team was leading with 14-6.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.