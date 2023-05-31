The Banks County High School Football team recently held its scrimmage game as an introduction to the new roster that will be competing next fall. The school also hosted a Powder Puff game for participating students across all four grades in their annual competition.
Festivities began with the first half of the powder puff game at 6:30 p.m. The teams were divided into seniors and sophomores on the pink team and juniors and freshmen on the purple team. The girls were coached by the junior and senior members of the football team, wearing their team's corresponding colors. On the sidelines, other members of the football team wore tulle skirts and held pom poms to support the teams. By the end of the first half, the pink team was leading with 14-6.
The second half began with a touchdown from the pink team’s Lauren Kate Edwards, who was met with cheers from the stands and her teammates and coaches on the field. As the game moved forward, the pink team intercepted the purple team for another touchdown, courtesy of Cheyanne Mapp. Because of her efforts, the pink team scored their last points with 20-6.
Despite the significant lead, the purple team wasn’t down for the count yet as they managed to score a second touchdown and an extra two points before the game’s conclusion. The final score of the evening was 20-16 in favor of the pink team.
During the powder puff halftime, the junior varsity football team took to the field to play two quarters. The players were divided up by blue and white jerseys, and by the end of the second quarter, the blue team won 8-0.
This year’s roster of varsity football players took their places on the field after the junior varsity and Powder Puff games concluded. They also played two quarters and were divided by blue and white jerseys.
The blue team started off strong with a touchdown from Aucy Jacobs and a point after touchdown by Iram Lopez. Aaron Scott, Kaz Oliver, and Zack Dickey also showcased their offensive prowess with drives across the field, receiving the ball from Kolby Watson and Brodie Stafford.
Colin Caudell also got the crowd’s attention near the end of the night with an interception in the last minute of the second quarter for the white team. Despite his efforts, however, the blue team won with Jacobs and Lopez’s effort in the first quarter, ending the night with 8-0.
After the game, the football team gathered on the field in front of the spectators. The fans cheered as the announcer proclaimed that these players were the new and returning members of the Banks County High School Football team for the 2023 season.
