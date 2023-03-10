The Banks County High School Lady Leopards lost 67-44 to No. 1 Mount Paran Christian on Thursday at the Macon Coliseum in the Class 2A title game.
See this week’s issue of the Banks County News for complete coverage of the game, including an article by sports reporter Hannah Caudell and photos by Caudell and Brian Savage.
