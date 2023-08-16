The Banks County High School Leopards Marching Band has been working vigorously to learn this year’s setlist of songs from one of the world’s most beloved musicals. The 74 marchers will be paying homage to the music of the longest running musical of 35 years, "Phantom of the Opera."

The band will be performing eight songs from the musical’s setlist, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Music of the Night,” and “All I Ask of You.”

