The Banks County High School Leopards Marching Band has been working vigorously to learn this year’s setlist of songs from one of the world’s most beloved musicals. The 74 marchers will be paying homage to the music of the longest running musical of 35 years, "Phantom of the Opera."
The band will be performing eight songs from the musical’s setlist, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Music of the Night,” and “All I Ask of You.”
“It’s a show I promised my mom I would do before I retire,” Jon Congdon, The Banks County High School Band Director, said in an interview.
Congdon has led the band program at the high school for 17 years with numerous successes leading the marchers onto the field for half-time and in competition. He will be joined this year once again by Auxiliary Sponsor Nikki Jones.
Congdon explained that while the music for this year’s show is complex and intricately arranged, he has faith in the marchers this season to catch the rhythm quickly.
“The music is actually hard to perform in so many ways, shifting from song to song, several different key signatures, and about seven tempo changes and slowdowns,” Congdon said. “Doing this, especially while marching, has its many challenges. But the band surprised me and encouraged me as we went into the off-season last year, and that’s what triggered me to personally put together this show from arranging the music and to writing the 74 sets of the marching drill.”
Since last spring, the band members have been working vigilantly with the music material both individually and as a team on the field for the half-time show and competition season. After four rehearsals for the wind players, eight rehearsals for the percussionists, over 12 rehearsals for the auxiliary members, and a full week of band camp in mid-July, the band has spent countless hours preparing for both their first night under the stadium lights and their first appearance before the judges and their peers.
With all the band’s practice and preparations, Congdon says he has high expectations for this year’s show.
“As a competitor at heart, I would hope that we would do very well entertaining the halftime crowds and the music-loving crowds at the marching competitions,” Congdon said. “Performing the show in public and seeing the reactions from the crowd is always exciting, but we also want to get to the point where the band can perform the show at a level where we can take them to that next successful competitive level. This year, we are gunning toward straight superiors in three marching competitions. So, I guess you could say I have high hopes and high expectations as I always do.”
But their hard work and dedication to their craft hasn’t come without obstacles. The band is currently adjusting to following the instruction of two drum majors, and with many seniors graduating last year, veteran members and seniors are adapting to new leadership roles. The extreme summer heat waves have also been a concern for Congdon and the band members.
Congdon also wishes for the band to overcome what he calls the appreciation obstacle, and would like for his students to receive more recognition for all of their hard work.
“I want the community to understand all that goes into these performances and appreciate what these students have to do and learn to perform a halftime and competitive show,” Congdon explained.
This year’s halftime show will be featuring 9 soloist, including Bass Guitarist Alex Anderson, Keyboard Player Hunter Boyter, Trumpet Player Josie Cochran, Trombone Players Jayda Holcombe and Lola Barker, Baritone Player Alex Jiminez, Dance Team Members Emma Williams and Kylie Tench, and Color Guard Member Carrianne Martin.
Eight members of color guard and eight dance team members will also be performing as auxiliary members alongside the band.
Seniors who will be performing this year include Sylvia Spencer (alto saxophone), Alex Anderson (bass guitar and mallets), Sekani Tory (alto and tenor saxophone), Hunter Boyter (keyboard and mallets), Daniel Rowley (center snare), Lola Barker (trombone), Joesph Ferguson (quints), Emma Williams (dance team), Kylie Tench (dance team), Kendall Dove (dance team), Taylor Jordan (color guard), Carrigan Dills (color guard), Kate Littlefield (band manager), and Shelby McIntyre (band manager).
Student officers are as follows:
Drum Major Callie Brown
Drum Major Madison Holcombe
Drum Captain Daniel Rowley
Band Captain Lola Barker
Band Captain Sekani Tory
Color Guard Captain Carrianne Martin
Dance Team Captain Kylie Tench
Dance Team Captain Emma Williams
Flute Section Leader Chloe Reece
Clarinet Section Leader Ronnie Bergmann
Alto Saxophone Section Leader Hollie Miller
Trumpet Section Leader Josie Cochran
Low Winds Section Leader Jayda Holcombe
Bass Drums Section Leader Alyssa Zohoranacky
FrontWith a strong group of leaders and soloists leading the dedicated marchers, Congdon is certain that the band has what it takes to succeed on the performance and competition field.
“Although we have 26 new members across the marching band, I really feel like this group is an extremely confident group as everyone will hear and see as the season progresses,” Congdon said.
