Newly-appointed baseball coach Jared Jones met with players and parents this week at the Banks County Baseball and Softball Complex.
Jones brings experience, knowledge, abundant energy, and enthusiasm to the program, school officials report.
Jones graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in special education and a master's degree from Georgia Southern University. He will be a teacher at Banks County High School.
With three years of teaching and over eight years of coaching baseball and softball, Jones is excited about taking over the program. Jones coached baseball for seven years at East High School and one year at Monticello as the pitching and softball coach.
"I applied to Banks County because it seems like a great community to raise a family for my wife Mckinlee and me," he said. "I saw an opportunity to serve as a head coach, coach a great group of kids, and win many baseball games. I am excited about the opportunity and ready to work."
Jones's philosophy is more than just winning ball games. He believes baseball "teaches many lessons on and off the field."
"I have coached under some great coaches in my eight-year coaching career," he said. "I have learned many valuable lessons from all and even made lifelong friendships. So many of my friends to this day have been met through the game of baseball. It is a great game and has been a huge part of my life. I am forever grateful for those relationships and hope to build many more here at Banks County."
His goals for the program are more than just winning games, a region championship, and a state championship run, as he plans to continue to strengthen the high standards already in place for his players.
"My yearly goal is to win a region championship and set ourselves up for a state championship run," he said. "I have quickly learned that this can be done here at Banks, and I am excited to make it happen. There will be a standard in the classroom and on the baseball field, and all players will be held accountable to the standard. In addition, by building great relationships, we can build on the culture where current and former players want to be here and return after graduation."
He also adds that sometimes baseball is not always about wins and losses but about "growing quality athletes than one day become quality people such as good husbands and fathers."
"I plan on winning many baseball games but with student-athletes that can get it done inside the classroom and on the baseball field," he said.
Athletic director Peyton Hart stated, "Coach Jones is young in age, but his experience in coaching is that of a veteran. He has a vision for Banks County baseball; his expectations and standards are second to none."
He has been the pitching coach at Eastside High School and a pitching coach at Monticello last year.
"He's been a part of teams that are rich in tradition and have had success," Hart said. "We expect no different with him at the helm at Banks. We are fortunate to have Coach Jones and are excited about the future of Banks County baseball."
Plans are underway for building a summer baseball throwing and weight program and developing a summer baseball game schedule.
The team will start summer workouts after the GHSA dead week held Monday, May 29, through Sunday, June 4.
