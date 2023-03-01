Banks County High School finished seventh at state at the GHSA State Wrestling Championship Meet and left with State Champion Kellon Walley and numerous state places.
The team also brought home the following state medals: Freshman CJ Maynard placed 5th, freshman Case Hanley placed 5th and Senior Angel Cruz placed 3rd.
According to Coach Kasey Hanley, Banks County has only had four freshmen to medal at state, which included past wrestlers Mason Patton (current North Hall Head Wrestling Coach), Chris McCrackin (current Wrestling Coach at Habersham), and Banks County High School Senior Kellon Walley and Sophomore Cam Cooper.
Wrestlers finished the season with the following stats:
•Xander Ledford- Sophomore- 19 wins on the season, Top 10
•Elijah Mullins- Junior- 5th in state last year- 36 wins- Top 8
•Isaac Cantrell- Freshman- Top 12
•Mason Dodd- Junior- Returning State Qualifier- 29 wins- Top 8
•Robert Walker- Junior- 16 wins- Top 12
The team will graduate three seniors this year, as follows:
•Eli Ward will be attending Brevard to continue his football career.
•Angle Cruz, three-time State Medalist (3rd as a Sophomore, State Champion as a Junior, 3rd as a Senior).
•Kellon Walley, four-time State Medalist (State Runner-Up as a Freshman, 3rd as a Soph, 3rd as a Jr, and State Champion as a Senior).
Cruz and Walley have received numerous collegiate offers and plan to continue their athletic and academic careers.
Hanley and Assistant Coach Forest Garner have brought home over 24 state medals in the past five years.
"Garner is essential to this program's success; his knowledge, dedication, and commitment to this team is the core of our success," stated Hanley.
