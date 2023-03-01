Banks County High School finished seventh at state at the GHSA State Wrestling Championship Meet and left with State Champion Kellon Walley and numerous state places.

The team also brought home the following state medals: Freshman CJ Maynard placed 5th, freshman Case Hanley placed 5th and Senior Angel Cruz placed 3rd.

