The Banks County Leopard Golf team met the Madison County Red Raiders and the Franklin County Lions this week.
On Monday, the boys won their match against the Red Raiders with a final score of 175-185. On Thursday, they challenged the Lions and won with a final score of 178-197.
The Lady Leopards also competed well despite their losses. Against Madison County, the girls lost with a final score of 95-118. On Thursday, they fell to the Lions with a final score of 91-112.
Nate Crabbe shot the best score of both matches. During the match against Madison County, Crabbe shot a low score of 38. Against Franklin County, Crabbe shot a score of 40.
On the girls’ side, Ralee Davidson and Presley Hobson gained the lowest scores during the two matches this week. Against the Red Raiders, Davidson scored the lowest individual score on the team with 57. On Thursday, Hobson shot a low individual score of 55.
This week, the Leopards Golf team will be competing against Madison County again at Chimney Oaks on Tuesday, March 21. On Thursday, March 23, the Leopards Junior Varsity team will travel to Arrowhead Pointe to go against Elbert County.
