The Banks County High School Leopards golf teams attended the State Championship Golf Tournament at the Okefenokee Golf Course last week. The boys’ team placed third overall during the competition, while the girls placed 10th overall.
The Leopards had a 326 total score after the competition’s conclusion, finishing third overall in the state. Banks County was the only public school to make it into the top three. Jake Dalton also tied for 6th place individually with a final score of 77. Senior Nate Crabbe placed 15th overall with a score of 81, and Thomas Nguyen placed 21st with a final score of 83.
