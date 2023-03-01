Banks County Leopard Golf team met the Tallulah Falls Indians at Chimney Oaks on Thursday for their first match of the season. Before they were rained out, the boys’ team gained their first victory with a team score of 130 to Tallulah Fall’s 157. The girls team also competed well despite their first loss with a final score of 82-68.
The boys teams were able to hit seven holes before the downpour came. Their top players were Matthew Roberts and Thomas Nguyen, who both shot a 31. Senior Nate Crabbe followed close behind, who shot a 33, and Hunter Bond, who shot a 35.
