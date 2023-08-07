The Leopards volleyball team is poised to embark on its most formidable campaign yet as the program enters its fourth year at Banks County High School. And this season, the team has decided to bring something different to the court with their new motto: Breaking Tradition.

Since the beginning of the program at the high school in 2019, the team has stuck to maxims that reflect success through consistency, such as “Tradition Starts Here” or “Continuing Our Tradition.” But, according to Head Coach Whittney LaHayne, the team aims to shatter their past records and soar higher than they ever have before in the Region 8AA and beyond.

