The Leopards volleyball team is poised to embark on its most formidable campaign yet as the program enters its fourth year at Banks County High School. And this season, the team has decided to bring something different to the court with their new motto: Breaking Tradition.
Since the beginning of the program at the high school in 2019, the team has stuck to maxims that reflect success through consistency, such as “Tradition Starts Here” or “Continuing Our Tradition.” But, according to Head Coach Whittney LaHayne, the team aims to shatter their past records and soar higher than they ever have before in the Region 8AA and beyond.
“For this group, if they continue to work hard and stay determined, the sky’s the limit,” said LaHayne.
Last season, Jadelyn McClure, Abby Irvin, and Madison Adams graduated from the team. They passed the torch to six seniors returning to lead their team to victory this season, including Bacey Ausburn, Lola Pruitt, Addison Hoard, Caitlin Bernier, Lillee Parson, and Raeden Hunter.
LaHayne is joined by Natasha Savage as assistant coach, and Andrew Hardy and Hannah Healan will be leading the Junior Varsity team this season.
Last year, the team’s final record of the season was 16-19 for their overall season. In the Region 8AA tournament, the team record was 3-7, placing fifth in the region after a tiebreaker match with the Union County Lady Panthers. But this season, LaHayne says that the team is hungry to take the program to the next level.
“I see us making a statement this fall, putting our team on everyone’s radar,” LaHayne explained. “My expectations are to be able to finish strong in our area to secure a spot in the state playoffs and to make it to that next round, past where we have been in past years.”
To make this dream a reality, the team has been putting in the work all summer with 4-on-1 training, summer practices, scrimmages, and camps. The team has attended these training sessions to vastly improve their skill sets on the court and develop a team bond, both of which LaHayne says has matured the team.
“I am confident in the team altogether and in all areas,” LaHayne said. “And I feel like the team this season is full of confidence and support for each other. This is the most united that I’ve seen the girls since I entered this program and that makes me excited.”
The Lady Leopard Volleyball team will be facing off against Rabun County and Lakeview Academy for their first matches of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
●AUG. 8 — Rabun and Lakeview Academy
●AUG. 10 — Tallulah Falls and Madison (Military/EMS Night)
●AUG. 15 — @ Madison (Madison, Winder, Barrow)
●AUG. 17 — @ Habersham (Habersham, Lumpkin)
●AUG. 21 — @ Tallulah Falls (Tallulah Falls, Rabun Gap)
●AUG. 22 — Elbert and Stephens (Fundraiser/Rec Night)
●AUG. 24 — @ Franklin (Franklin, Cedar Shoals)
●AUG. 29 — @ Stephens (Stephens, Lakeview Academy)
●AUG. 31 — @ East Hall (East Hall, West Hall)
●SEPT. 5 — @ Rabun (Rabun, Lumpkin)
●SEPT. 7 — East Jackson, Fannin (Special Olympic Night)
●SEPT. 14 — @ East Jackson (East Jackson, Franklin)
●SEPT. 19 — @ Union (Union, Rabun Gap)
●SEPT. 21 — Fellowship, Prince Avenue
●SEPT. 26 — Athens Christian Academy, Union
●SEPT. 28 — @ Providence (Providence, Fellowship)
●OCT. 3 — @ Athens Christian Academy (Athens Christian Academy, Providence)
●OCT. 5 — Franklin, East Hall (Senior Night)
