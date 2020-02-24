Former Banks County High School student and lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, Kacey Reynolds, who was granted his Make-A-Wish experience of announcing the Bucs' first-round selection during last year's NFL Draft, died Sunday (Feb. 23) after a three-year battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 20.
The team heard about the news and posted a tweet Sunday (Feb. 23) afternoon.
"We're saddened by the passing of Buccaneers fan Kacey Reynolds. Our hearts go out to his family," the tweet read, along with a photo of Reynolds in his Bucs' gear at an event. "Kacey announced our first round pick at last year's draft as his Make-A-Wish experience, and will forever be part of the Buccaneers family."
Reynolds, of Maysville, learned his wish was granted April 18, 2019, at the BCHS auditorium where his BCHS bandmates were ready for his arrival, but so too was a video from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans.
Evans made a video letting Reynolds know he was going to be making the first-round selection for the Buccaneers on the stage in Nashville.
Evans took to Twitter Sunday: "This one hurts man. You loved the squad regardless of the outcome. It was great getting to know you. RIP my friend."
Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians also paid a tribute to Reynolds with a photo of the two on Twitter.
"So saddened to hear of Kacey's passing," the coach's tweet read. "RIP my friend #foreveraBuc."
