The Banks County cross country program competed at the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational Oct. 3 at Unicoi State Park.
The boys' team finished eighth out of 32 teams. Griffin Stephens finished 13th overall with a time of 16:29.60. Buck Ledford finished 20th overall at 17:27. The rest of the top-five finishers for the boys' team included Nic Cotton (18:26.10), Bryson Banister (18:38.80) and Patrick Angel (18:45).
The girls' team finished ninth out of 26 teams. The top-three finishers for the Leopards finished within two seconds of each other led by Alessandra Olivares' time of 22:51.10. Destinie Martin finished on her heels with a time of 22:52.30 and Anna Parker followed at 22:52.60. Jenna Reeves (23:15.10) and Taylor Cochran (24:16.20) were the other top-five finishers for Banks County.
