The Banks County cross country program is headed back to the Class AA state meet in Carrollton, and it will arrive with confidence.
The BC boys' team took home the first-place trophy at Tuesday's Region 8-AA championship race held at Oglethorpe County High School. The Leopards scored 38 points, finishing seven points ahead of second-place finisher Oglethorpe County (45).
"The guys really ran a great race (Tuesday)," head coach Will Foster said. "We were the underdogs going in, but our guys really were able to execute the plan we had discussed, and it paid off. They didn't just run, they actually raced."
The boys were led by Griffin Stephens' first-place run in the meet. Stephens (16:58) won the race by 23 seconds over Luke Gambrell of Union County.
"It helps when Griffin can get out in front and score that one point," Foster said. "It is something we depend on, and it helps set the stage for all of the other runners when they see him go out and lead the race. He has worked hard to make himself tough to beat this year and that showed on the Oglethorpe course."
Buck Ledford finished the race in third with a time of 17:29. The Leopards saw Nic Cotton and Patrick Angel finish ninth and 10th, respectively. Cotton clocked a time of 18:10 and Angel finished in 18:24.
Bryson Banister helped wrap up the region crown with his 15th-place finish. Banister finished the race in 19:05.
"The boys' race at region was probably one of the top-three most impressive performances we have had in the eight years I have coached at Banks County," Foster added.
The BC girls finished second at the region meet. Oglethorpe County took first place.
Destinie Martin paced the girls with a time of 22:52, good enough for a ninth-place finish.
Alessandra Olivares, Jenna Reeves, Anna Parker and Alli Clark weren't far behind Martin's pace. Olivares finished 12th (23:31), Reeves finished 13th (24:00), Parker finished 15th (24:17) and Clark finished 17th (24:29).
"We had a good race on the girls' side as well," Foster said. "They wanted the win, because they are competitors, but some days you run good and other teams just run better, and that is what happened ... I was impressed by their ability to push through what was a tough day for several of them and still manage a great result.
"A good cross country runner is most often judged on how well they can do on their tough days, not on how well they do on their best days. We ran tough, and I know we will be even more motivated for the state championship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.