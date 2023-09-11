The Leopards Cross Country team competed at the OrthoWest Invitational in Carrollton on Saturday, where they got their first taste of the season of the State Meet Course.
Senior Pepper Davis also ran a fast 5k, securing second place for the boys’ race, and three Lady Leopards secured spots in the top 100 runners.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Leopards will be traveling to Oakwood to compete in the North Georgia XC Invitational on the University of North Georgia Cross Country Course. The high school teams will begin their races starting with Junior Varsity at 9:30 a.m.
This past Saturday, Davis ran for 17 minutes and two seconds in the 5k race, and he is the first Leopard of the season to place in the top 10 runners in any race. Davis returns for another season with much experience, including his race in the State Championship last season, when he placed third in the state.
Andrew Pope was behind Davis, placing 156th with a time of 21 minutes and 25 seconds. Luke Lindemen followed close behind in 172nd place with a time of 21 minutes and 35 seconds.
Carlos Blanco and Zion Rathbun also returned for this race, placing 295th and 298th, respectively. Blanco ran a time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds, while Rathbun was following with a time of 28 minutes and 31 seconds.
The boys’ team placed 36th out of 45 teams.
Senior Camdyn Poole once again led the Lady Leopards on the course. Poole placed 39th out of 235 competitors with a time of 24 minutes and 43 seconds.
Maggie Irvin followed in 49th place. She finished the race with a time of 25 minutes and nine seconds.
Bailey Baker and Melany Camarena also ran and placed 70th and 186th, respectively. Baker ran for 25 minutes and 42 seconds, and Camarena ran for 31 minutes and 27 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.